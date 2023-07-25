Kharge prevented from speaking in Parliament while demanding PM’s statement over Manipur, alleges Congress

“In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Khargeji from speaking and raising INDIA’s demand for PM’s statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all INDIA MPs for the rest of the day,” alleged Ramesh.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brian in a tweet said, “This happened in Rajya Sabha today. The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every INDIA party walked out in protest of Parliament Deep Dark chamber.”

The remarks from the opposition leaders came after the microphone of Kharge was switched off that led to the walkout by the Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress and the other opposition party leaders have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and also a statement by the Prime Minister on the issue in the northeastern state.

IANS