Father disowns daughter who married Pakistani lover and converted to Islam

Shillong, July 26: Anju, a woman from Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has legally traveled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where she reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover, Nasrullah. She now goes by the name Fatima. However, her actions have led to her father disowning her, stating, “She is dead to us. I have nothing to do with her.”

As per reports that Anju’s father expressed his complete detachment from her, mentioning that he hasn’t had any contact with her for the past year. He also mentioned that Anju not only left her husband but also abandoned her children, making it difficult for him to maintain any bond with her.

When questioned by India Today about the possibility of her return to India after her visa expires, her father responded indifferently, stating, “It doesn’t matter even if she died.”

Earlier, Anju’s father had claimed that she was mentally disturbed and eccentric, but denied any involvement in an affair. He also expressed disapproval of her decision to go to Pakistan without informing her family members.

The Deputy Inspector General of Pakistan’s Malakand Division, Nasir Mehmood Satti, confirmed the marriage (nikkah) of Anju (35) and Nasrullah (29), highlighting that she had officially changed her name to Fatima after converting to Islam.