‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 returns on August 10 with new twists

Shillong, July 26: The popular streaming show, ‘Made in Heaven,’ is making a comeback with its highly anticipated second season on August 10. The new season will feature familiar faces, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz, all reprising their roles from the first season. Additionally, viewers can expect new talents like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar this time.

Set in New Delhi and nominated for the International Emmy Awards, the series showcases the grandeur of big fat Indian weddings in the city. With the upcoming season, ‘Made in Heaven’ promises to take a deeper dive into the lives of its characters, as they navigate the intricacies of orchestrating and celebrating weddings while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

The first season had Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, and Alankrita Shrivastava as directors. However, for the second season, the show welcomes two new additions to its directorial team, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Reema Kagti. Reema, who was also the show creator, now takes on the role of director in the new season.

News agency IANS reported that show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti expressed their excitement about the upcoming season. They stated, “‘Made in Heaven’ holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning, and we are very proud of that. The second season of ‘Made In Heaven’ delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community.”

The show beautifully reflects the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the perspective of two wedding planners, while exploring quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. The creators hope that the latest season will be received with as much love and appreciation as the first one.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment, along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, ‘Made In Heaven 2’ will be available for streaming on Prime Video from August 10. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new twists and drama that the second season promises to bring.