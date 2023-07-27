iOS 17 Beta 4 reveals functions of ‘Action Button’ on iPhone 15 Pro

Shillong, July 27: Apple has unveiled the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers, and intriguing details about the rumored Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced through code snippets.

The Action button is expected to resemble the Apple Watch Ultra’s version, but with more phone-focused options, as per reports from MacRumors. This button is anticipated to grant users easy access to various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device or navigate to specific apps.

IANS reported that the code found in iOS 17 beta 4 suggests that the new Action button will offer nine different options, all of which users will be able to customize. These options may include Accessibility, enabling users to access features like VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more.

Furthermore, the Shortcuts option is likely to allow users to run any custom or downloaded shortcuts from the Shortcuts app, facilitating tasks like sending messages, controlling smart home devices, or playing a playlist.

Additional options may consist of Silent Mode to toggle silent mode on/off, Camera to launch the Camera app or capture photos and videos instantly, and Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos functionalities.

In earlier rumors, it was speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models would incorporate the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing high-speed wireless connectivity. The Always-On and ProMotion display features were said to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. Moreover, the upcoming iPhones are expected to introduce new features like a titanium frame and increased RAM.

As excitement builds around the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, users eagerly await the official release to experience these anticipated advancements.