Lack of communication about 3-hour meeting cause of violence: Bernard Marak

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, July 27: Three days after all hell broke loose in Tura, BJP MDC and party spokesperson, Bernard Marak today claimed that the long meeting, which lasted 3 hours followed by the lack of communication on the developments in the meeting to the people waiting outside was the main reason for the violence that followed.

“CM, Conrad Sangma, avoided the main issue of winter capital and backlog and diverted the whole incident into his favour showing to the world that he was targeted by the Garo groups. Mass arrest is a conspiracy against all those who raised voice against corruption. Wrongly highlighting the Garos community as those who attacked him is a betrayal to the community who made him a king,” said Bernard through a press release this evening.

Marak added that the violence was caused by only a handful of people and they could have been arrested on the spot.

“The world now sees Garos as uncivilized, rude and a wild community which is sad as we have evolved into one of the most peace loving community. Last year, the mass arrest made on pretext of hunting me showed how low our youths were dragged into to the level of being branded as prostitutes. We knew we would be betrayed again and they would add political colour to the demands of the people,” he added.

Bernard asked as to why a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ meeting turned took three hours which he said was the main cause of the violence.

“Taking advantage of the violence that was started by certain individuals, a ‘witch hunt’ of their political rivals has begun. No political parties were involved in the movement but all those arrested have been listed as BJP or TMC. It is unfortunate that even those who were not involved in the meeting are being arrested,” he added.

Marak claimed that every individual who filed RTIs against the government, revealed anomalies, spoke about wrong doings were all listed out as instigators of the violence.

“The claim that an attempt was made on the CM is a wild accusation for which the police should be blamed as it was a security failure. CM should be grateful to these people because they made him a king and they expected an assurance from him that they will not be betrayed as was done in the past by other leaders. He failed to understand the sentiments of the people gathered there,” felt Bernard.

Bernard added that the mass arrests revealed insecurity among the political leaders as people are awakening and raising voices against those leaders who are not doing enough for Garo Hills.

Bernard added that on Monday people had come for an assurance from the CM on the issues raised but with the meeting taking 3 hours without conclusion people started reacting.

“This can be seen in videos where people started shouting ‘we will wait for 10 more minutes’. Action should be taken on those who started the violence. Don’t blame the crowd for it. Most of those had been arrested and it should have stopped there but new names are being added everyday of those who posed a political threat to their dynasty,” he asserted.

He further added that two women who were picked up after sunset by male officers were volunteers of ACHIK – the group spearheading the movement. They were branded by the police as BJP mahila morcha members and as people instigating the violence.

Bernard questioned the motives of the police and the government for exposing them as BJP members

“Should not the Women’s Commission take up this matter on how they treated Garo women against the restriction laid by Court? BJP leaders are targeted and are being arrested for no rhyme and reason. It is a political conspiracy and the CM must refrain from doing injustice to the innocent people of Garo Hills and giving police a free hand to nail just anybody,” added the BJP spokesperson.