NCW did not go to Manipur, they came here: K’taka Minister

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said that the Karnataka Police have told them that they will verify the facts of the case, and he had also instructed the same to them. “I have not stated that recording of the video by the girls’ is a child’s play,” he stated.

His statement that those kinds of incidents were reported earlier as well had triggered a controversy.

“Some incidents happen between friends. They will end there itself. The Principal of the college has taken action. They have suspended the students. Initiating additional action with regards to the case is left to them and we can’t interfere,” he explained.

They (college management) will lodge a police complaint. The police have lodged a suo moto case in this regard already and the investigation by the police will bring out the truth, he said.

The BJP has announced statewide agitation on Thursday demanding legal action against three Muslim girls for filming the Hindu girls in the washroom. The leaders of BJP had claimed that it is an organised crime against Hindu girls. The party attacked the Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the case.

The Karnataka Police were also accused of harassing woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The para-medical college had maintained that the victim was not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls. The police had earlier maintained that they could not take up the case as there was lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case regarding the case and initiated the probe.

IANS