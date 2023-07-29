Charkes Pyngrope advocates independent probe into Tira violence

Shillong, July 29: TMC state president, Charles Pyngrope has advocated that an independent probe should be instituted to unearth the truth into the Tura violence.

“I strongly feel that independent probe will definitely go well down with the people of Meghalaya since we would all want to know what were factors which have led to this violence,” Pyngrope said while speaking to a section of reporters here on Saturday.

He further insisted that the government should not politicise the matter be it the TMC, BJP or the Congress.

According to him, the police have picked some people and now they are interrogating them.

“Let truth prevail and law take its own course,” Pyngrope said.

When asked that the CM had insisted that all the arrest which was made into this violent incident was based on evidence, the state TM president said that if there is video evidence then the police have done their job.

“We are not denying anything if the arrest is based on evidence. Then now the court law will examine it and then a proper judgment would be passed,” he said.

Pyngrope said that he is still has reservation over the arrest of party leader, Richard Marak since he was made to understand at that point of time he was not even the place of occurrence.

“So I find it quite surprising that they have picked him for questioning and detained was somehow I felt it was not logical. As far my knowledge goes his wife was discharge on the same day and I was made to understand he was with his wife at in his residence at the time of the violence incident,” he said.

Stressing about the need to reform the police department, Pyngrope insisted that it is important to place efficient officers who are able to handle the situation so as to avoid such incident in the future.

“If the DGP stated it was a pre-planned then why no proper SOPs was put in place,” he said.

When asked if the party still stick to its demand to suspend both DGP and West Garo Hills SP for its failure to preempt the Tura violence incident, Pyngrope said that as the state party president he had not issue any statement to this effect.

“As the president of the party even as party legislator I condemn the incident happen in Tura irrespective who were the perpetrators of the incident. In a civilization like us we cannot afford to behave like barbarians and especially try to physically the Chief Minister is something that is disgrace to our community and to the state as a whole since such things should not have happen in the first place,” the state TMC president said.