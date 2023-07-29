MTA: A sorry state of affairs

Editor,

My attention is dawn to these columns written by some concerned parents that appeared in this newspaper on July 26 and 28, 2023 on the conduct of the 1st Meghalaya Inter-School Championship,2023 that was held on the July 22, 2023 which extends till early hours of 24th July 2023. I join them and all parents in their pain and anguish at the way the Championship was conducted, especially for the young kids. As an Ex-General and Ex-President of the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association (MTA) for 12 long years who had conducted State Championship not less than 24 times both in Shillong and at Army Campus at Umroi and associated with one International Championship and some National Championships and multiple other events, I think I am quite conversant with the Rules and Regulations and the necessary experience in this field and I would like to put the record straight to avoid any misconception in such matters.

Conduct of Championships follows the same pattern right from the International level to this State Level. At the International Championships, the International Federation exercises complete control over the host country on the conduct of the Championship with regards to accommodation, fooding, transport, letter calling for the championship with details and documentation, appointing the required number of referees and judges, scrutiny of applications after the last date – weighing-in, making of tie-sheets (fixtures) and scheduling, etc. The host country does not have any leeway but to follow the rules laid down by the World Federation in such matters and will always be closely supervised. Same is the case with the National Championships where the National Federation has complete control over the host state in the said matters. And the same is the case with the State Championship where the State Association exercises complete control over any Organisation or District Association hosting such event. So for the Championship in question and in this context, blaming the Army Authorities at Umroi and the Army School is factually incorrect as the parents are not aware of the actual workings of the Sports organisations.

The Army Authorities and the Army School have provided accommodation, fooding at concessional rates and free transportation from the place of stay to the venue of the game. In my 12-year tenure in the MTA the Army at Umroi Station had always been very helpful and always extended their co-operation without asking anything in return. They are simply promoting sports. MTA owes a debt of gratitude to the Army there. But this begs the question who is to blame?

Being a State Championship, I must say in no uncertain terms that the blame squarely lies at the door of the preset President and General Secretary of the MTA who are downright incompetent and had failed miserably to exercise control over the championship at all stages. To say there was mis-management is a gross under-statement. There was no management at all. It is also learnt that even the Executive Committee of the MTA (I am not in the EC) was not taken into confidence and learnt about this event when they received the Invitation Card. Credit should be given where credit is due and blame should be also be laid at the door of the one’s responsible for this mess in the interests of transparency. The President and General Secretary of the MTA are missing in action even after all hell broke lose. My apologies to the kids who took part in the competition, their parents and everyone else who did their best to conduct this championship.

Yours etc.,

S. Swett,

President All Khasi HIlls Taekwondo Association,

Shillong

Manipur: Need to promote harmony

Editor,

Manipur is home to various ethnic groups, including the Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis, and others, each with its distinct culture, traditions, and languages. Internal conflicts among communities arise from various factors, such as historical grievances, cultural differences, economic disparities, or misunderstandings. Regardless of the root cause, it is essential that we address these issues with empathy, understanding, and a commitment to finding peaceful resolutions.

At the core of these conflicts lies the urgent need for open dialogue and communication. Encouraging honest and respectful conversations among community members can help bridge gaps in understanding and dispel misconceptions that fuel animosity. By actively listening to one another’s concerns and experiences, we can move towards mutual respect and find common ground for cooperation.

Community leaders and influencers also play a vital role in shaping public opinion and promoting unity. Their words and actions have the power to either exacerbate existing divisions or encourage reconciliation. It is incumbent upon these leaders to lead by example, fostering an environment of inclusivity and promoting respect for all members of the community, regardless of their background.

Lastly, it is vital for all of us, as members of the community, to introspect and reflect on our own biases and prejudices. By acknowledging and challenging our preconceived notions, we can contribute to a more empathetic and compassionate society.

As we move forward, let us come together to promote unity, empathy, and harmony among our communities. It is only by working hand in hand, with a genuine desire to understand and support one another, that we can build a stronger, more resilient community that celebrates its diversity and embraces its shared humanity.

Yours faithfully,

R. Sarki

Shillong

Manipur: The politics of drugs

Editor,

“The Manipur in us” a special article by Albert Thyrniang appearing in The Shillong Times, Thursday, July 27, 2023 made interesting reading. I agree with Thyrniang that “hatred” and “intolerance” should not be accepted by sane people in any form. If the human race is to survive it should not be swayed by those who propagate these two evils. (HATRED AND INTOLERANCE). The conflict of interest between the Ganja Cartel faction and the Poppy Cartel faction and their power struggle have caught innocent citizens from both the Meitei and the Kuki communities who have become causalities of this evil power struggle. The Economic Times, July 23, 2023 and India Today NE, July 26, 2023 mentions that the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity “cited a report by the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) that 1,25,000 acres of hill areas of Manipur are under poppy cultivation and about 650 MT of opium is produced annually”. The revenue generation is to the tune of rupees 50K crore to 65K crore annually. Many have become victims of drugs in the North Eastern Region and families poor or rich shattered and destroyed because of these evil forces. Truthmonger an online portal on July 19, 2023 has this to say in its article “Manipur’s Descent into Chaos: A Confluence of Corrupt Politics, Drug Cartels, and Militancy” “In the intricate landscape of Manipur’s politics, it is essential for the Meitei and Kuki communities to recognize that they are not enemies but victims of a corrupt government and illegal underground militant outfits. The interplay between corrupt politicians, drug cartels, and militant groups has created an atmosphere of fear and violence, leaving innocent citizens caught in the crosshairs. It is evident that CM Biren wants to stay in power to protect his investments in the ganja trade, while the Kuki MLAs want President’s Rule to resume their poppy trade without disturbance and protected by corrupt army personnel (Assam Rifles). The failure to implement President’s Rule and restore peace in Manipur is a testament to the dark and divisive politics of BJP and the RSS”. Those interested to read the full story can log on to medium.com/@truthmonger74/manipurs-descent-into-chaos-a-confluence-of-corrupt-politics-drug-cartels-and-militancy-8aa3c90075d8

Your etc.,

V.K.Lyngdoh,

Via email