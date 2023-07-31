44 killed in suicide blast at JUI-F convention in Pakistan’s KP province

Shillong, July 31: The death toll from an alleged suicide blast at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Pakistan, has risen to 44, as reported by officials.

The blast occurred on Sunday during a gathering of over 400 JUI-F members and supporters under a tent in Khar town, Bajaur district, near the Afghanistan border.

According to KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, the explosion was caused by 10 kg of explosives, along with ball bearings and other materials.

As per IANS, the authorities are conducting an investigation, and the culprits are expected to be arrested soon, stated the provincial police chief.

Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas have been placed on high alert, and critical patients are being transported to Peshawar and other hospitals via helicopters.

Over 150 injured individuals were taken to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital, with 35 referred to Timargarh hospital and 15 critically injured persons sent to Peshawar via a Pakistan Army helicopter.

As of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion.

A regional leader of JUI-F, Maulana Ziaullah, was among those killed in the blast, according to local officials.

JUI-F is a significant religious political party and is part of the government coalition in Pakistan’s parliament.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, vowing to eliminate terrorists and ensuring strict punishment for those involved in the incident.