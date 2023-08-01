Controversial film ‘OMG 2’ receives ‘A’ certificate from CBFC

Shillong, August 1: The upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’ has finally obtained its censor certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been the center of controversy lately, and the CBFC requested certain modifications before granting an ‘A’ certificate, making it Akshay’s first film in 12 years to receive such a rating since ‘Desi Boyz.’



News agency IANS reported that due to the film’s religious angle, the Examining Committee (EC) referred it to the Revising Committee (RC) to avoid any potential issues. Films like ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ with similar themes had faced criticism from certain sections of the audience, putting the CBFC in the spotlight.



After deliberations with the film’s makers, the RC recommended a few cuts and changes to grant a ‘U/A’ certificate. However, the makers chose to preserve the film’s sanctity and integrity, opting for an ‘A’ certificate instead, allowing only adults to watch the movie.



The film is now set to release on August 11 in theaters, where it will clash with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2.’ Both films have a huge fan following, making August 11 an eagerly anticipated day for cinema lovers. With the censor certificate in hand, the film’s makers are gearing up to launch their marketing campaign.