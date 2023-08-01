ED receives complaint against Nusrat Jahan over financial entity involvement

Shillong, August 1: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has received a complaint against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan, accusing her of being associated with a dubious financial entity.

The complaint was lodged by State BJP leader Shankudeb Panda at ED’s Salt Lake office in Kolkata on Monday evening.

IANS reported that accompanied by individuals allegedly duped by the financial entity, Panda filed the complaint, claiming that the entity named Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited had received nearly Rs 6,00,000 from investors with promises of providing residential flats at reasonable rates within four years. However, the investors have not received the flats yet, and instead, the entity’s directors, including Nusrat Jahan, allegedly used the money to construct their own flats.

Panda stated that this is a clear case of financial scam and revealed that a previous case was filed in court on the matter, with the court summoning Nusrat Jahan, which she reportedly defied. As a result, they decided to approach the ED regarding the issue.

Nusrat Jahan has been in controversy before, particularly after the infamous Park Street gang-rape case in February 2012. There were allegations against her of giving shelter to the prime accused, Kader Khan. The victim, who later became a leading face of an anti-rape campaign, passed away in March 2015, and Khan is still absconding.