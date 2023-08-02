Internet suspension extended in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur amid violence in Haryana

Shillong, August 2: As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents in the areas adjacent to the violence-hit Haryana’s Nuh, the suspension of internet services has been extended until Thursday (August 3) in parts of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

As per IANS, the districts of Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan share a border with the troubled Haryana region, necessitating the enforcement of Section 144 and internet service suspension in areas near the Haryana border. Specifically, internet services have been suspended in four areas bordering Haryana in Bharatpur until August 3, and authorities are closely monitoring video messages shared on social media.

The Divisional Commissioner, Sanwar Verma, initially ordered the internet suspension until 6 a.m. on August 2 in the entire Mewat area of Bharatpur district, covering Sikri, Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, and Jurhara. However, in light of the ongoing violence, the suspension has been extended until 6 a.m. on August 3. Verma explained that the decision to shut down mobile internet in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, and Sikri was taken due to the escalating situation in Haryana.

Additionally, in response to the volatile situation, police forces have been deployed on the Bharatpur-Haryana border to ensure security and maintain peace.

On Wednesday afternoon, District Collector Lok Bandhu issued an order imposing Section 144 in Kaman and Pahadi, banning any processions or rallies in these areas. These measures are being enforced to minimize the risk of violence spilling over from neighboring Haryana and to safeguard the safety and security of the people in the affected regions.