FKJGP demands completion of two decades old road bridge project

Nongstoin, August 3: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), Nongstoin Circle, has demanded the Government, particularly the PWD (Roads) to expedite work for the completion of the Phodthre bridge from Irrigation Office’s Junction Nongstoin – Tiehsaw – Mawrusyiar, which was delayed for two decades now.

Ananstar Peinlang, Vice President FKJGP Nongstoin Circle along with other members of the Federation today carried out the inspection at Phothre Bridge and the road in Upper New Nongstoin from Nonbah to DTO junction which has turned from bad to worse.

Ananstar said that the dilapidated road from Nonbah to DTO junction was not included in the intermediate lanes which connect from Nongstoin to Wahkaji.

Therefore, the Federation has demanded the PWD department to sanction the said road which will benefit the people of Upper New Nongstoin and Nongstoin in particular.

Regarding the Phothra Bridge the FKJGP said that the bridge was sanctioned in 2003 which is 18.75 in length and had been sanctioned by the PWD Department but unfortunately the bridge stands with only one pillar for about two decades left incomplete.

Ananstar also told that the bridge which lies in the heart of Nongstoin town plays a vital role in connecting villages like Upper New – Nongstoin, Tiehsaw, Mawrusyiar and New – Nongstoin, especially in reducing traffic jam in main Town of Nongstoin, but it is shameful that such project was left behind without completion which is a false promise to the people of Nongstoin.

The Federation, therefore, demanded the State Government through the PWD Department to take immediate action to re-tender and sanction the construction of Phothre Bridge.