Meghalaya BJP Mahila Morcha gets a new team

Shillong, August 4: Newly-appointed BJP State Mahila Presdient Susuki Pariat, appointed a new team in Meghalaya. The newly- appointed team members were felicitated and appointment letters handed over at a function held in the Shillong BJP office,

The new team consists of – Darihun Marbaniang, Vice President, Moromi Marak, Vice President, Dakaniwan Shullai, General Secretary, Matilda Kharbuki, General Secretary, Grace Lanong, General Secretary, Soma Roy, Secretary, Sarlinda Kharbuki, Secretary, Rilaakor Syiemlieh, Treasurer, Lolita Kharpor, Adviser, Danna Hynniewta, Media Coordinator.

The State Executive Members are : Payal Saberwal, Barnali Ghosh, Adalene Hynniewta, Anu Thapa, Anjalee Singh, Paul Das, Madhumita Dutta.