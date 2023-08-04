Meghalaya Home Minister asks police to track down LRO members

Shillong, August 4: Meghalaya Home Minister, Prestone Tynsong has directed the State police to track down the members of Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) for posting unwanted comments on Twitter which may even lead to religious conflicts.

Informing this here, Prestone Tynsong said that the incident at Mahadev Khola was a small misunderstanding and it had nothing with any religion.

“ However, in social media, the LRO made lot of comments and I have given instructions to police to track these people,” he said while adding that these people are not resident of India

“ If they are they cannot just give such irresponsible statement which may lead to ethnic clashes and even may lead to religious conflicts,” Tynsong said

It may be mentioned that he Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has filed an FIR against a Twitter account by the name of Legal Rights Observatory after LRO accused the KSU of being behind the attack at Mahadev Khola