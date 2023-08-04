No harm in giving a small plot of land to Anjalee petrol pump owners: Tynsong

Shillong, August 4 : Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong has said that there is no harm in giving a small plot of Government land to the owners of Anjalee Petrol pump as the shifting of pump from its present location can resolve traffic woes to a great extent.

Speaking to media persons about Government’s plans of giving a plot of land belonging to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary to the owners of Anjalee Petrol pump on the outskirts of Shillong, Prestone Tynsong said that people travelling on the stretch from Upper Shillong till Civil Hospital and area have suffered as it takes 2-3 hours to travel on this road.

“We have taken a judicious decision requesting petrol pump owner to shift because the landing of the proposed flyover will be in that and if we don’t get the portion of the petrol pump, it will be difficult for the alignment and construction of the flyover,” he said

Stating that the Government Animal Husbandry and Veterinary land is around 60 acres, he added that the petrol pump at Upper Shillong will require around 12000-13000 sq feet of land

Disagreeing to the notion that Government land cannot be given to private persons, he added that there is no harm in giving the land as even Government takes land from private owners.

Stating that Shillong is the capital, he added that there is no harm in giving a small portion of land to the private persons when the shifting of pump from its present location can resolve traffic woes to a great extent in the capital