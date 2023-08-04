Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif plans to dissolve national assembly on August 9

Shillong, August 4: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed his coalition partners that the summary to dissolve the National Assembly will be moved on August 9, reported Geo News.

During a dinner hosted for coalition partners, the political situation and general elections were discussed.

The premier assured that consultations with opposition leader Raja Riaz on a caretaker prime minister would commence from today. He expressed hope that the consultation process would be completed within two to three days.

The current assembly’s tenure is set to end on August 12. If it completes its full term, elections will be held within 60 days. However, if the assembly is dissolved before its completion, the Constitution mandates that elections must be held within 90 days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be responsible for holding polls within 90 days if the summary to dissolve the lower house of parliament is moved on August 9.

Before the assembly dissolution, the government and the opposition need to agree on a caretaker prime minister’s name.

Last month, PM Shehbaz formed a five-member committee from the PML-N to hold consultations on the selection of a caretaker premier and the dissolution of the National Assembly. Notably, the committee members are all from Punjab, with no representation from outside the province, even though the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan will also be dissolved along with the National Assembly next month.