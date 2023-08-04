Raveena Tandon begins dubbing for ‘Ghudchadi’ movie

Shillong, August 4: Actress Raveena Tandon has commenced dubbing for her upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi’ and shared a sneak peek from the session on Instagram stories. The video was originally posted by the film’s director, Binoy Gandhi.

In the video, Raveena appears in a dubbing studio, donning an all-black outfit. She playfully makes funny expressions while Gandhi candidly captures the moment.

As per IANS, ‘Ghudchadi’ is a romantic comedy movie written and directed by Binoy Gandhi. Alongside Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar, Aruna Irani, and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles.

This movie will mark Parth Samthaan’s debut in Bollywood.

Over her illustrious three-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, Raveena Tandon has earned numerous accolades, including a National Film Award in 2023 and the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in India.

The daughter of director Ravi Tandon, Raveena made her acting debut in the 1991 action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ and has since starred in several successful movies like ‘Mohra,’ ‘Ziddi,’ ‘Laadla,’ ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Dulhe Raja,’ ‘Anari No.1,’ ‘Ghulam-E-Mustafa,’ and ‘Shool.’