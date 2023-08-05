Mahendraganj lad does region proud, tops BSc honours in Mathematics

Tura, Aug 5: In a first for the border town of Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills (SWGH), a young resident of the area made the entire region proud by topping the honour roll in Mathematics in the just declared results by NEHU.

Al Amin Miah, who has always been a top performer, having secured the 11th rank in his SSLC examinations before coming 3rd in the state in the HSSLC – Science, secured over 96% in the subject to top the university exams.

Miah is a resident of the village of Kamarpara and passed his 10th from the Hari Shanti Niketan Vidyalaya in Mahendraganj. The son of a teacher, Amin’s batch was the first that appeared at the school. After that he joined St Anthony’s HS School before joining the college in Shillong.

“Being from a village, we did not have much exposure but I never stopped trying. My parents and my brothers always believed in me and supported me. I was always curious about things, and when I studied I didn’t care about time. I would only stop when my understanding of the subject was complete. The main thing is to question so that you get the answers,” said Amin when contacted on his motivation.

He thanked God for guidance while also informing on the part played by his family including his parents, brothers and my sister-in-laws.

“My parents always believed in me, they never forced me to do anything, they guided me and believed that whatever I would do, I would do well. My mother is a strong woman and I learnt how to be strong in any situation from her. I am also thankful to my teachers for their guidance and support and consider myself a product of their ideas,” he added.

Currently Amin is pursuing his MSc from IISER, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It is a centrally funded institute.

Amin plans to pursue his PhD from a good institute from India or abroad if possible before thinking of UPSC.