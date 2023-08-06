Two drug suppliers nabbed by Delhi Police from Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 6: The North East District Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two bulk suppliers of narcotic substances from Odisha, who used to supply in NCR.

Their gang members were earlier arrested by the police which led to their arrest.

DCP, North East, Joy Tirkey said that the accused were identified as Dasharathiti Khara and Gopi Jala.

An FIR against them under sections 20, 25, 29 NDPS Act was lodged against them at police station Jyoti Nagar.

“Both the accused were wanted in a case wherein commercial quantity of 116.950 Kg ganja was recovered from the possession of three accused namely Priyank Ghandhi, Shatrughan Kumar and Sunil Kumar in their Swift car in Jyoti Nagar in April,” said the official.

Later on more members of the gangs were held. On sustained interrogation at length the accused revealed the source of their bulk suppliers who were hiding Koraput in Odisha.

“During examination, it surfaced that Dasharathiti Khara is a habitual criminal and was previously arrested with 650 Kg ganja by the Ghaziabad Police. Further efforts are on to apprehend their associates at the earliest,” said the official. (IANS)