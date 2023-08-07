Cong never took concrete efforts to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 7: Stepping up his attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress during its rule never took concrete efforts to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

“During the Congress rule, concrete efforts were never made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions. Most of the action was limited in figures and on paper only,” PM Modi said, while addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana via video conferencing.

He said, “After independence for four decades, Congress did not understand the importance of implementation of the Panchayati Raj systems in villages. In this journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have to keep in mind the experiences of the previous decades.”

“Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest example. After the abrogation of Article 370, for the first time, elections from Gram Panchayat to District level were held. For the first time democracy has been established at the grassroots level,” PM Modi said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also said that it is equally important for the districts to develop for a developed India.

“For a developed India, it is necessary to develop your districts. You should think that your district should also be developed by 2047. You can prepare a five year plan for this. What yojanas are important for your district, you should think about that,” PM Modi said to the members attending the programme.

He said as representatives of the BJP, they should take the benefits of the Panchayati system to every person.

The Prime Minister during his address also emphasised on the importance of ‘one district one product’.

Talking about the GST collection in districts, Modi said, “If the GST collection is more, then more money will be available for development.”

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present on the occasion.

IANS