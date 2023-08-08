CM requests Centre to allow Meghalaya students in CAU Imphal to pursue work experience programme in home state

Shillong, August 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday submitted a letter to Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and President of the ICAR Society Narendra Singh Tomar requesting his kind intervention to impress upon the University authorities to make an interim arrangement for the students of Meghalaya pursuing their 4th year of B.Sc. Agriculture at CAU in Imphal.

In the letter, CM requested Tomar to make arrangements so that the students of 4th year B.Sc can conduct their Rural Agriculture Work Experience (RAWE) Programme in Meghalaya. He requested to allow the students to conduct their RAWE programme under the aegis of the CAU located at Kyrdemkulai, a constituent College of the CAU in Imphal.

Conrad Samgma also appealed to the Union Minister to relocate all the Meghalayan students of CAU Imphal to CAU Campus in Meghalaya’s Kyrdemkulai until normalcy returns to the violence-hit Manipur so that they are able to continue their education without any interruption.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to Tomar for the sustained efforts that are made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare.

He also highlighted how the state government, in coordination with the government of India, facilitated the safe return of the Meghalayans from Manipur during the recent unrest.

Not only students of Meghalaya who were pursuing their further studies in Manipur were rescued safe, but also families who had moved to the neighbouring state for work were also brought back.

It must be noted that about 80 percent of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.