Friday, September 12, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Lyon hires former Italy defender Grosso as new coach

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Lyon (France), Sep 16: Struggling French club Lyon hired former Italy defender Fabio Grosso as its new coach on Saturday.
Grosso replaces Laurent Blanc, who left by mutual consent following a terrible start to the season. Lyon is in last place with only one point from four games.
Lyon said that the 45-year-old Grosso has a contract until the end of the season, with the option for an extra season.
He will watch the home game against promoted Le Havre on Sunday night and take charge of the team on Monday.
Grosso won the World Cup with Italy as an attack-minded left back in 2006. He played 75 games for Lyon from 2007-2009, helping the club win the league and French Cup double in 2008 in an era when it dominated French football.
Last season, Grosso showed his coaching credentials when he guided Italian club Frosinone to the second-tier Serie B title. (AP)

Previous article
Abhimanyu falters in quarters
Next article
Moffi shines as Nice beat PSG 3-2 in Ligue 1

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from the front as Bangladesh registered seven-wicket win over Hong...
SPORTS

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking cancellation of...
SPORTS

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their game ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against...
SPORTS

SPL: Laitkor rally to beat leaders Nangkiew Irat 3-1

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 11: The race for the Shillong Premier League 2025 title was thrown wide open...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from...

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh scrape past Hong Kong

SPORTS 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 11: Skipper Litton Das led from...

SC rejects call to cancel India-Pak match

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

First-timers Oman take on in-form Pakistan in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 11: Pakistan will look to fine-tune their...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge