Anupam Kher joins ‘The Vaccine War’ cast in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film

The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 24: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to make a special appearance in Vivek Agnihotri’s forthcoming directorial venture, ‘The Vaccine War.’

As per IANS, in the film, Kher will portray the role of a cabinet secretary overseeing the production of Covaxin by ICMR during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Sharing his excitement on social media, Kher expressed, “THE VACCINE WAR: ‘Bharat’s self-belief is Sanatan Dharma.'”

Elaborating on his role, he continued, “When @vivekagnihotri was making #TheVaccineWar, there wasn’t any substantial role for me in it. It is primarily a women scientists film with the only male lead being played by the great #NanaPatekar!”

“I wanted to be associated with this most important film of our times where #IndiaCanDoIt is the theme. Vivek offered me the role of the #CabinetSecretary as a special appearance! Proud to be part of this gem of a film. Releasing on 28th Sept worldwide! Hail women power, Jai Ho!”

Anupam Kher also shared a sneak peek into his role as the Cabinet Secretary, delivering a powerful message. He stated, “Now that once again the enemies of India are trying to break the country from within, it is up to us how we act. Do we let ourselves be blackmailed into submission, or do we believe in ourselves and become self-dependent (Atmanirbhar)? With great caution, speed, vigilance, and patience, we must bring 6,000 Indians back for testing. This self-belief in itself is Sanatan (eternal).”

In the clip, Nana Patekar, who plays the lead scientist, informs Kher’s character about their first case, leading to heightened suspense and intrigue in the film.

Anupam Kher’s use of the term ‘Sanatan’ comes in the wake of a controversy sparked by derogatory comments made by DMK politician Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding Sanatan Dharma.

‘The Vaccine War’ primarily focuses on Nana Patekar’s team manufacturing the vaccine amid intense pressure and negative media coverage driven by political agendas. The film emphasizes the concept of ‘India can do it’ and the indigenous production of the vaccine, aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ motto.

A significant aspect of the movie explores the role of the media, with a particular section raising doubts about the Indian vaccine’s quality while favoring Western imports.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film also highlights the pivotal contribution of women scientists, as research indicates that over 60 percent of the scientists involved in the project were women.

‘The Vaccine War’ is set to release on September 28, 2023, and features a stellar cast, including Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Girja Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Mohan Kapur, and Vivek Prabhakar.

The film pays tribute to the resilience and determination of the medical fraternity, showcasing their incredible efforts in producing the vaccine under challenging circumstances.

