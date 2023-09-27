Sunday, March 10, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan teases ‘Tiger 3’ with a message

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, September 27: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is revving up for his role in ‘Tiger 3,’ and ahead of the film’s release, his character, Tiger a.k.a Avinash Singh Rathore, has delivered a message in a newly released video.

As per IANS, the video, titled “Tiger Ka Message,” unveils a plotline in which Tiger finds himself framed as Enemy Number 1, setting the stage for the film’s action-packed narrative. Determined to clear his name for the sake of his country and family, Tiger embarks on a perilous mission to take down his adversaries.

As the video concludes, Salman’s Tiger declares, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi.”

“Tiger Ka Message” serves as the kickoff for the promotional campaign leading up to the release of ‘Tiger 3,’ a part of the YRF Spy Universe crafted by Aditya Chopra.

This film marks the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, where audiences have become invested in the evolving stories of super spies Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. The franchise began with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012, followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019), and ‘Pathaan’ (2023).

It was ‘Pathaan’ that officially revealed Aditya Chopra’s intention to build the YRF Spy Universe and unveiled the franchise logo. The crossover of characters commenced with ‘Pathaan,’ featuring the larger-than-life union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an iconic action sequence.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is slated for release on Diwali.

Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Parineeti Chopra records ‘O Piya’ song for husband Raghav Chadha on wedding day

1 COMMENT

  1. Excited for the adrenaline-packed journey with Tiger! 🐯 Can’t wait to witness the action unfold in ‘Tiger 3’. 🎬 #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #SpyUniverse 🔥

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

