IAF museum: A beacon of history, courage, and conquest

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Museum, in Upper Shillong located inside Eastern Air Command headquarters stands as a beacon of history, courage, and conquest. As the IAF celebrates its 91st anniversary, a visit to the museum offers a journey through time, sharing tales of valor that have defined the IAF’s legacy.

The museum set amidst the lush green hills is a place of learning across age groups.

“This was not built in a day. The museum has evolved gradually since its inception by collection of various artefacts,” informed the Defence PRO as he walked us around the assemblage of exhibits.

Inside, a treasure trove of artefacts and photographs, collected over the years, transports visitors into the heart of the IAF’s missions and operations. Displayed in four galleries, visitors encounter images, lifelike aircraft models, and even the legendary Heckler and Koch G3 Automatic Gun, captured by Indian soldiers during the Indo-Pak war.

One gallery offers a glimpse into the lives of Air Force officers through their uniforms, while another pays homage to the IAF’s pivotal roles in the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War, and the 1999 Kargil War.

A special exhibit showcases the weaponry of the Mukti Bahini, gifted a symbol of gratitude to Late Captain BR Joshi, (the gun was later handed over to Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, (Retd) later presented to the museum.

What would excite a nationalist are the exclusive photos also depicting the iconic moment when three Pakistani Sabres were downed by an Indian Gnat during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and the coloured image of the unconditional surrender ceremony at then Dacca (now Dhaka) during the 1971 war.

The Gnat’s daring feat, which ranks among the top five air combats since World War II, is a testament to the IAF’s unwavering valor.

One wall of the gallery is dedicated to all the Chief of Air Staffs the country has had whilst also displaying the Eastern Air Command Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief’s over the years.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, the museum boasts a dummy pilot in a G-suit on an aircraft ejection seat, alongside a lifelike aircraft model.

Another highlight of the museum is a visual simulator giving the museum visitors a firsthand experience and an adrenaline rush of flying an aircraft whilst firing weapons on targets.

Throughout the year, the museum welcomes visitors of all ages, with approximately 3,700 guests per month, especially during the holiday season.

Inaugurated by Air Marshal MB Madon, IAF, on April 15, 2004, the museum not only preserves the glorious history of the IAF and its brave warriors but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the North East.

A dedicated chamber showcases historic artifacts, traditional dresses of the seven sisters, musical instruments, and other native exhibits, each representing one of the seven states.

The museum aims to offer a deeper understanding of North-eastern culture to tourists, fostering a sense of appreciation for this region.

The philanthropic donations over the years from previous Air Officers Commanding-In-Chief have added to the grandeur of the museum.

Other than the four galleries , the Museum also features some vintage aircraft like the Mi-4 Helicopter and the Caribou aircraft placed outside . The IAF intends to convert these into as walk through galleries in the future which will further enhance the viewing experiences of the visitors.

Visitors can also pick up some models of aircrafts, pick up caps etc from the well stocked souvenir shop located in the vicinity making it a well rounded experience for them.

As the Indian Air Force celebrates its 91st anniversary on 8 October Air Force Day approaches on October 8th, the Indian Air Force Museum in Shillong stands as a living testament of stories of guts and glory.