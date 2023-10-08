Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha returns safely to Mumbai from Israel

Shillong, October 8: Nushrratt Bharuccha, the Bollywood actress who was previously stranded in Israel due to the escalating tension between Israel and Gaza, has safely arrived in Mumbai.

However, her arrival was marked by visible distress. She was spotted wearing crepe-colored track pants and a sweatshirt as she exited the Mumbai airport. Surrounded by the media, the actress, clearly distraught, struggled to speak amidst the commotion.

As per IANS, tears welled up in her eyes as she repeatedly requested the camera persons to move aside, allowing her to reach her car and head home after enduring a challenging period of over 24 hours.

Nushrratt had been in Israel to participate in the Haifi Film Festival, and with the assistance of the Indian Embassy, she was successfully brought back home via a connecting flight.

The Gaza-Israel conflict has intensified following a surprise offensive by the Gaza-based terror group Hamas.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has persisted since the mid-20th century, remains an ongoing military and political strife in the Levant. Despite numerous efforts to resolve the conflict, including the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and broader Arab-Israeli conflict negotiations, it endures as one of the world’s longest-standing conflicts.