KHADC set to implement SWMP in partnership with World Bank

Shillong, Oct 9:The KHADC is gearing up to prepare for implementation of its Solid Waste Management Programme (SWMP) in the five districts falling under jurisdiction of the council in partnership with the World Bank.

The Executive Members and senior officials of the Council led by the CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday held a meeting with the official of the World Bank comprising of Senior Urban Development Specialist, Thierry Martin, International Consultant of World Bank and Waste Specialist, Keith Newman, Urban Specialist, Riddhiman Saha and Local Consultants of World Bank, Mark West and Edalari Suchiang.

Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) senior environmental engineer, WR Kharkrang was also present in the meeting.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC CEM informed that the programme at the beginning will focus on capacity building and creating awareness and also on setting up of few Resource Recovery Centres (RRCs) on pilot projects mode.

According to him, the World Bank has agreed to fund for this initiative of the Council.

He informed that they are targeting to set up around ten RRCs which will be expanded depending on the successful implementation of the pilot projects.

The KHADC CEM also informed that they are targeting to conduct awareness programme at the localities and village level besides schools and colleges on how to deal with the problem of solid waste management.

Stating that World Bank officials have indicated during the meeting that the funds are ready, Syiem informed that the Council will need to prepare a Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to be submitted to the World Bank on how it plans to go about this programme to be able to sanction the funds.

“We are aiming to complete the preparation of the DPRs within this month,” he said.