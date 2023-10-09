SSA teachers seek salary release

Tura, Oct 9: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association on Monday urged authorities to release their three months pending salaries.

The teachers are yet to receive their salaries from July to September this year.

Pointing out that Puja festivities were just round the corner and that annual exam fees of their children needed to be cleared, the association urged the concerned authorities to release their pending salaries immediately.

The teachers are yet to receive their salaries from July to September this year.

Pointing out that Puja festivities were just round the corner and that annual exam fees of their children needed to be cleared, the association urged the concerned authorities to release their pending salaries immediately.