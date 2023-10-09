Two injured after lone pachyderm goes on a rampage

Resubelpara, Oct 9: At least two persons were reportedly injured after a lone wild elephant went on a rampage near the village of Khaldang close to the border with Assam. While one of the injured has been rushed to GMCH after he had some of his robs broken, the other is currently out of danger and recuperating in the Resubelpara CHC.

The incident took place late evening yesterday, Oct 8.

As per forest officials, the elephant had come down from the nearby hills and was on its way towards Assam when it was turned back by border villagers. While it was roaming the nearby areas, it was hit by the scent of brew being made by locals. Drawn to the scent, it rushed to the area where the hooch was being made, making everyone scatter. Apparently it drank the brew that was made and got intoxicated leading to it losing control and going on a rampage.

Wildlife officials from Meghalaya arrived last evening after being informed of the danger and were able to confirm that the elephant had left the place and gone back into the hills.

The rampaging elephant attacked houses nearby Khaldang destroying a few and also injuring a few people from the area that were trying to limit the damage. In the melee, at least 2 persons, one woman from Meghalaya and another male from Assam were injured.

“The person from Assam was referred to Goalpara before he was sent to GMCH in Guwahati owing to the extent of his injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment. The woman was shifted to Resubelpara CHC where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger,” informed deputy commissioner of NGH, K Mitali Chandra.

Mitali added that people spent the entire night in tension and as such she had spoken to the DC of Goalpara so that some SOPs could be standardized in the future in case of more incidents like that one that took place last night.

