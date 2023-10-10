Global PC shipments drop 7.6% in Q3, Lenovo tops market

Shillong, October 10: Global PC shipments witnessed a 7.6 percent year-over-year decline in the third quarter of this year, with a total of 68.2 million PCs shipped, as reported by IDC. This ongoing downward trend in PC shipments continues to impact the market.

Lenovo secured the top position in Q3 with a 23.5 percent market share, followed by HP Inc with 19.8 percent, and Dell with 15 percent market share.

As per IANS, despite subdued demand and economic conditions worldwide, PC shipments have seen growth in the last two quarters. This slowing of the annual decline rate suggests that the market has moved past its lowest point, according to the report.

Although most of the top five vendors experienced double-digit declines during the quarter, Apple’s significant decline was attributed to unfavorable year-over-year comparisons as the company recovered from a Covid-related production halt in the third quarter of the previous year. On the other hand, HP’s growth can be attributed to inventory normalization, as stated in the report.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, noted, “The PC industry is on a slow path to recovery as a device refresh cycle and end of support for Windows 10 will help drive sales in the second half of 2024 and beyond. In the meantime, the PC industry will unfortunately experience more pain.”

The industry’s sluggishness has prompted the supply chain to explore procurement and production options outside of China, which is expected to remain a significant issue in the future, second only to advancements in AI within PCs, Ubrani added.

Generative AI has the potential to be a pivotal moment for the PC industry. “AI PCs promise organizations the ability to personalize the user experience at a deeper level while preserving data privacy and sovereignty. As more of these devices launch next year, we expect a significant boost in overall selling prices,” commented Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays at IDC.