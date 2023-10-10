Karnataka police identify threat caller targeting DIG prisons

Shillong, October 10: The Karnataka Police have successfully traced the caller responsible for making threatening calls to DIG Prisons and have initiated efforts to apprehend the accused, according to police sources.

As per IANS, the investigation commenced after threat calls were made to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who received menacing warnings of prison bombings. The calls were directed at DIG Prisons (North Range) T.P. Sheha, with the accused specifically targeting the central jail in Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru and the Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi.

The caller not only threatened to blow up the jails but also issued personal threats to DIG Sheha, including the possibility of his residential quarters being targeted. Furthermore, the caller claimed to have a connection with underworld figure Bannanje Raja, whom he allegedly helped during Raja’s time in prison. The caller also mentioned knowing the head wardens of Hindalga prison, Jagadish Gasti and S.M. Gote, and threatened to incite disturbances inside the prison, with the senior police officer being a potential target.

In response to these threats, DIG Sheha filed a case with the Belagavi rural police station and called for action against the culprit. Taking the matter seriously, the police managed to trace the calls and identify the culprit as 48-year-old Kiran Moshi, a resident of Hukkeri in Belagavi district. Currently, the accused is believed to be in hiding in Bengaluru, and the police are actively pursuing his arrest.

The accused had previously been arrested for hacking an account and posting explicit content on social media, leading to a 10-day imprisonment at the Belagavi Hindalga prison. The caller had obtained the senior police officer’s contact number through Just Dial and used a SIM card registered in his wife’s name to make the threatening calls, as per police reports. Initial information had suggested that the calls originated from Bengaluru Central Jail and Hindalga Central Jail, but the investigation has since led to the identification of the actual perpetrator.