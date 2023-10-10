Rajnath Singh meets Italian defence industry leaders in Rome

The Ministry of Defence said that the Defence Minister emphasised on the need for defence industries of the two countries to work together.

“India offers exciting opportunities for co-development and co-production and the complementary capacities of Indian and Italian defence industries could be optimised in a win-win situation,” Rajnath Singh said.

The Ministry of Defence said that Singh also requested the Italian industry leaders to strengthen the supply chain linkages with the Indian defence manufacturers and develop closer ties with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

The meeting was attended by CEOs, presidents and vice presidents and senior officials of 24 Italian defence companies. Industry leaders from Leonardo, Fincanteri, Electtronica, Beretta, AIAD, Pasquali and many other prominent Italian companies were present, the defence ministry official added.

Singh also visited Montone in Perugia province where he paid rich tributes at a Memorial recently built for Naik Yaswant Ghadge and other Indian soldiers who fought in the Italian campaign in World War II.

IANS