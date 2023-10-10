Thai nationals affected in Hamas-Israel conflict: 18 dead, 9 injured, and 11 missing

Shillong, October 10: Thailand’s Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday that the number of Thai nationals who lost their lives in the Hamas-Israel conflict has risen to 18, with nine others sustaining injuries.

Additionally, the Ministry confirmed that 11 Thai nationals are believed to have been captured, and their whereabouts remain unknown, according to CNN.

Thai embassies located in various areas are actively working to communicate with the Palestinian Authority in an effort to secure the release of the captured individuals.

Furthermore, Thailand’s Foreign Minister has engaged in discussions with his Israeli counterpart. The Ministry stated that compensation will be provided to the families of the victims.

On Wednesday, at least 15 Thai nationals, including some of the injured, are expected to return to Thailand from Israel via commercial flights. It was noted that Thai military aircraft have not been granted permission to enter Israeli airspace, as stated by the Thai foreign minister.

Approximately 30,000 Thai workers are currently in Israel, as reported by CNN, and more than 1,000 Thai workers have sought assistance with evacuation as of Monday.