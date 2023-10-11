Amitabh Bachchan unveils intense new look for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Shillong, October 11: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating his 81st birthday, has left the internet buzzing with his striking appearance in the upcoming science fiction epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

As per IANS, cloaked in tattered attire, Big B exudes an air of mystery, with his face concealed except for his piercing eyes and a staff in hand. This fierce look is a departure from his usual style.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, generating excitement among cinephiles since its initial announcement. The film, featuring Prabhas, debuted its teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, receiving widespread acclaim worldwide.

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, the filmmakers revealed his first official portrait, which has already created a buzz online due to its uniqueness.

The film’s official social media platform X shared the look, saying, “It’s an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir.”

Previously, the movie had unveiled Prabhas in a futuristic ensemble, adding to the anticipation. With Amitabh Bachchan’s enigmatic appearance, reminiscent of a prophet, excitement for the film has intensified.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Pasupathy, Sasweta Chatterjee, and Disha Patani in key roles.

The film is a multilingual release, set to hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. A fusion of mythology and futuristic sci-fi, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to be a unique and innovative cinematic experience.