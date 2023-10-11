Tap water a ‘pipe dream’ for villages in Kharkutta

From Our Correspondent

KHARKUTTA, Oct 10: The district of North Garo Hills, especially the Kharkutta C&RD Block has been at the receiving end of the much-vaunted Jal Jeevan Mission of the Narendra Modi government with locals contending that of the various projects undertaken in their area, about 90-95 % not even being completed. Water, as per them, has become a literal ‘pipe dream’.

A recent visit to the village of Rongbu near Kharkutta was an eye opener to the problems being faced by over 3000 voters, all of who had no water problems till the time the department decided to do away with their working water system all to get JJM connections into their houses. This began in the year 2021.

The Rongbu water scheme, with the main tank at the village of Lower Rongbu, was meant to supply water to the villages of Lower Rongbu, Upper Rongbu, Bagabatta and Bakanda. However despite the passage of almost three years, water is yet to reach even one household.

What is even more astounding is the fact that while the villages have clearly stated that their scheme falls under JJM. However department officials contradicted the villagers claiming that the scheme belonged to the state. However there has been no contention over the fact that the objective has been to provide household tap connection.

A sign board that had been set up at the site of the tank clearly mentioned the project being undertaken under JJM.

What has irked the villagers, irrespective of whether the scheme falls under JJM or the state has been the inordinate delay. This delay had even forced the 4 villages to contact the local MLA, Rupert Momin for relief. However despite their pleas, no relief has been forthcoming as the MLA himself seems to have forgotten about it.

A visit to the main tank, which has 3 filtration chambers, showed everything that was wrong with the project. The area where the tank has been constructed was provided by the villagers. Initially there was problem with the water source as there was none and the department decided to seek water from nearby Mangsang Songmong.

“There was an initial hesitancy from Mangsang villagers but this was rectified when a meeting was held between the villagers from both areas. The MLA, Rupert Marak helped in sorting out the problem and the source has not been the problem,” said one of the villagers, Neswell Momin.

What has been scary is that the main tank that has been constructed on a hill is actually on an incline and given the state of the hill could fall victim to heavy rains that are normal in the area during the monsoons. The JE of PHE, when asked about the tank’s situation had claimed that the contractors have been asked to redo the entire thing though how much of it is feasible is a question for another day.

“There is no protection for the tank or the 3 filtration chambers. There are already cracks developing on the base of the structure and no protection from the hill beside the compound. We are very certain that this is hazard waiting to happen,” added Krebistone Momin, during the inspection.

Whatever be the situation of the tank, the main problem for the villagers has been the complete lack of water for anyone.

The department, however, when contacted stated that there was a problem with the source as the people of Mangsang Songmong had objected to the use of their village. This however was discounted by everyone in the 4 villages.

“How can they come up with this excuse that the people of Mangsang have objected when they have allowed for the construction of a pipeline as well as allowing for the main tank? The SDO himself is lying to protect their complicity in the matter,” said Allandro Momin, sordar of the Rongbu area.

Momin explained his predicament saying that when they heard that the centre’s JJM scheme would be implemented and tap water connections would be provided to all households, they were extremely happy. It didn’t take much time for their happiness to turn into a nightmare.

“Many of us had active tap connections and were happy with the water we were getting. They dismantled the whole thing and since Mar 2021, we are bereft of tapped water to our houses,” added another Sanjiva Marak.

In all the 4 villages that were supposed to be connected via tap water, taps are yet to be connected in almost any household. Further the subsidiary tanks that have been set up were more like garbage bins than actual water tanks and these too were not going to be able to provide water as per the requirement of each household.

“Initially the PHE department was extremely active in working on the scheme and completed the C.C weir, T/plant comprising 3units Viz S/tank SS filter, mother reservoir, 3 Zonal reservoirs at different locations within March, 2022. Even the gravity main was drawn and tested successfully with great difficulty. Thereafter we waited patiently that we would be getting water under the project in the next 2 months but that was in vain,” added Marak.

The pipelines refused to be drawn by the contractor or the department.

“We made repeated complaints to the SDO for stopping pipeline works but received no action at all. We also noticed that no big size feeder main/distribution mains pipes were brought to worksite work begun by the contractor (identified as Ranjit Seal of Assam). We suspect that the contractor may have sold the pipes but still held out hope that the project would be completed before the Assembly elections,” said Allendro. All that waiting once again was in vain.

Following the incomplete work and the villagers not getting water, a meeting was called and a public representation submitted to the PHE minister and CM, Conrad Sangma for immediate investigation into the matter.

Following the complaint an inquiry officer was sent to the village to check the situation himself. When he saw the situation, he was unhappy and wanted the department and the contractor to rectify the project and ensure tap water connections within a short span of time. The visit was paid in the month of May, 2023.

After the visit, the contractors and officers promised to rectify the situation and ensure water availability within the next 2 months. Once again the villagers waited only to meet more disappointment.

“The pipe line works appears to be completed haphazardly but there is still no water. It is the duty of the SDO to ensure the pipelines are tested and water released. We are of the view that the present SDO’s mentality is not good. He may play some politics taking advantage of earlier source dispute and may even go to the extent of claiming that water cannot be released due to the dispute. This matter was sorted amicably and what we know is that the main gravity pipeline has broken down in between,” felt Allendro.

The villagers contended that if the pipeline was not repaired due to the laziness of the PHE officers, they may never water through the JJM project meant for them, albeit after pipes are connected to all beneficiaries of the 4 villages in question.