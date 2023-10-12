Congress CEC to meet today to discuss candidates for Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the candidates for the forthcoming Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

According to party leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the CEC meeting to discuss the candidates for the 40 member Mizoram Assembly and 90 member Chhattisgarh Assembly that will go to polls next month.

While the polling in Mizoram is scheduled for November 7, the election for Chhattisgarh Assembly will take place in two phases, on November 7 and 17.

A party leader said that most of the candidates will be finalised during the CEC meeting at the party headquarters which will also be attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other senior leaders.

At least 20 MLAs in Chhattisgarh would be replaced for the forthcoming elections on the basis of their performance in the last five years, the party leader said.

The CEC will meet on Friday also to finalise the candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Telangana polls.

The 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to polls on November 17 while the 119 member Telangana Assembly will go to polls on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The CEC had met to discuss candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly last week and over 140 seats were discussed.

IANS