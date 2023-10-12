FASTOM issues deadline for govt to fulfil demand

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM), a conglomerate of all ad hoc schools in the state, has issued an ultimatum to the state government to fulfil the demand for upgrade of all ad hoc schools to deficit system by April 30, 2024.

This was resolved during the general meeting of FASTOM in Nongstoin West Khasi Hills, recently.

“But if the government does not pay heed to the demands, the federation would again come to the streets with different types of agitation programmes,” EG War, publicity secretary, FASTOM Central Body, said in a statement issued here.

The meeting, graced by vice president of FASTOM, Sanborn Jungai, was attended by more than five thousand ad hoc school teachers from lower primary to higher secondary schools.

In the meeting, the confirmation of the Central Executive members for the term 2023-26 was also done.

The office-bearers who were confirmed were Diningroy Marwein as president, Sanborn Jungai and Kinstar Momin as vice presidents, Sainbor John Lyngdoh as general secretary, Deviana Syiem, Evangeline Niangti and Senendro R Marak as joint secretaries, R Sparland Khardewsaw as finance secretary, Rapborson Kharsynteng and Biarson Marak as organising secretaries, EG War as publicity secretary, and Evansius Marwein and David Lyngkhoi as auditors.