Infosys reports higher Q2 revenue and net profit, approves dividend and joint venture extension

Shillong, October 12: IT major Infosys closed the second quarter of FY24 on a positive note, announcing higher revenue and net profit.

As per the IANS, the Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share and extended the joint venture collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore, for another five years.

According to a regulatory filing, Infosys reported a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 38,994 crore for the second quarter ending on September 30, up from Rs 36,538 crore in Q2FY23. The net profit for the quarter was Rs 6,212 crore, compared to Rs 6,021 crore in Q2FY23.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, highlighted the company’s success in securing significant deals valued at $7.7 billion in Q2 across various sectors and regions, demonstrating their ability to adapt to evolving client needs even in an uncertain macro-environment.

Nilanjan Roy, CFO of Infosys, emphasized the operating margin of 21.2 percent in Q2, which reflects the early benefits of their margin improvement plan and their continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiencies.

The total number of software professionals at Infosys as of September 30 stood at 310,375, showing a decrease from the previous quarter but still indicating a robust workforce.