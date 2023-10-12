Supreme Court extends Nawab Malik’s bail for three more months

Shillong, October 12: The Supreme Court has prolonged the interim medical bail for former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who faces an alleged money laundering case, by an additional three months. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Dipankar Datta, after reviewing medical reports, made this decision.

As per IANS, Malik, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is dealing with chronic kidney issues, with one of his kidneys completely failing. The Enforcement Directorate did not object to the extension of his bail, acknowledging his health condition.

The court’s decision is based on the fact that Malik’s medical condition remains unchanged, and the previous two-month interim bail granted in August on medical grounds is now extended for an additional three months.

This ruling aligns with the earlier decision that was solely for medical reasons, considering his health issues and the alleged money laundering case involving under-valued property with underworld connections, for which he was arrested in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).