Arijit Singh to mesmerize fans before India vs Pakistan World Cup cricket clash

Shillong, October 13: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that the sensational playback singer, Arijit Singh, will captivate fans with a special performance before the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

As per IANS, BCCI made the announcement on social media, stating, “Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world – The Narendra Modi Stadium.”

To further enhance the musical extravaganza, renowned maestros Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will join the festivities.

The India vs. Pakistan World Cup match is expected to draw a star-studded audience from the realms of Bollywood, politics, and various other domains.

In terms of their performance in the ongoing tournament, both India and Pakistan have emerged victorious in all of their matches. India secured wins against Australia and Afghanistan, showcasing their prowess on diverse pitches, while Pakistan triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, having played warm-up games and initial round-robin matches in Hyderabad.

In One Day International (ODI) World Cup encounters, India has maintained a perfect record against their arch-rivals, winning all seven previous meetings. They aim to extend their dominance in the much-anticipated Saturday showdown.