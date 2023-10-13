Army chief presents the President’s Colours to Naga Regiment

Army chief, General Manoj Pande presented the coveted distinction to the Third Battalion of the Naga Regiment at an impressive Colour Presentation Parade, held at the Kumaon Regimental Centre, Ranikhet (Uttarakhand).

After reviewing the parade, the army chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Naga Regiment in all spheres of military activities, including operations, training, and sports.ZHe also complimented the newly raised unit for their remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the nation with pride, the statement added.

The Colour Presentation parade was also witnessed by Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen R.P. Kalita, who is also the Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiment and Kumaon Scouts, and Central Command chief, Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani, along with a large number of serving and retired personnel.

IANS