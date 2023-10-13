Concerns grow over Chandrababu Naidu’s health in jail as he loses 5 Kg

Shillong, October 13: The family of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, is increasingly worried about his health in Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he has been incarcerated for over a month following his arrest by the CID in a skill development scam case.

As per IANS, Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and daughter-in-law, N. Brahmani, expressed their concerns on Friday, noting that he has lost five kilograms of weight, and further weight loss could adversely affect his kidneys.

The leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is reportedly suffering from dehydration and a skin allergy.

Bhuvaneswari voiced her distress about her husband’s health, emphasizing that the government of Andhra Pradesh has failed to provide the urgent medical care he requires. She mentioned the unsanitary conditions of the overhead water tanks in the prison, which pose a significant health risk.

Brahmani, in her statement, described the inadequate and unsanitary prison conditions as a substantial health risk for Naidu. She highlighted the urgent need for medical attention, as concerns about his well-being have been raised by medical professionals. Brahmani stressed that timely medical care is not being provided and expressed deep worry about his deteriorating health.

Naidu, aged 73, has reportedly suffered from dehydration and a skin allergy due to the heat and the lack of adequate facilities in the prison. Jail authorities called in dermatologists for an examination after he complained of skin issues, and they prescribed some medicines.

The jail authorities released a bulletin stating that all vital parameters of Naidu are normal, and there is no cause for concern regarding his health.

Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that his father’s life was in jeopardy in jail. Lokesh met with Shah in New Delhi and claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was targeting them due to political vendetta.