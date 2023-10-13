No citizen of state involved in train accident

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The state government on Thursday clarified that no names of citizens from Meghalaya were listed in the Railway department’s list of casualty or injuries following the derailment of the North East Express in Raghunathpur, Bihar, on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has tweeted that the Meghalayan administration is in contact with railway officials at the precise area of the train derailment.

The government has also opened a helpline number 1800-345-3644 for people to collect information on the accident.