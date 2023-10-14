New football association formed in Tura

Tura, Oct 14: In a meeting held on 8th October, 2023, in Tura, like minded football club owners of Tura got together to form a new body under the name Tura Football Club Owners’ Association.

The main objective of this new organization is to promote cooperation between the clubs playing in the top three divisions of DFA, to create a forum for grievances and for the promotion of football in Garo Hills.

A total of six clubs participated in the meeting and an interim executive body was formed with Tengkrang A Sangma as president, Drewil N Marak as vice president, Nancy A Sangma as general secretary, Septerwin R Sangma and Gamseng Ch Marak as joint secretaries, Pangsang Sangma as publicity secretary, Ballam M Marak as chief organiser and Cryster Ch Marak as accountant.

The interim body will hold one more meeting after which other teams will be invited for a general meeting.

Eligibility for membership to the association will be clubs playing in the top three divisions of DFA namely, Super Division, A Division and B Division.

The association clarified that the association has not been formed to malign any other body or as an alternative. The membership to the association is also purely voluntary and no club will be coerced into joining the association.

