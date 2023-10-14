ODI Men’s WC: ‘Shaheen Afridi is not bowling well, it’s as simple as that,’ says Waqar Younis

“We have always talked about how Pakistan’s batting is their weaker link and bowling their strength. But ahead of the match against India, I feel it’s the other way around. There are a few issues with Pakistan’s bowling which started from the Asia Cup. I think they have to improve here even for the games going ahead,” Waqar told JioCinema.

“Shaheen (Afridi) is not bowling well, it’s as simple as that. I don’t think he has an injured finger. He is struggling to find his rhythm and has struggled to find his form since the Asia Cup game in Kandy. So that’s a worry.”

Further Younis also gave his take on Babar Azam’s lack of big scores against India and his inconsistency as a captain.

“If you are to be known as a big player, you have to score against the big teams and also captain well. His performance as a captain was largely dependent on the bowling performances of Shaheen, Shadab and Haris’s bowling. They would give him breakthroughs which made his work easier. Now that this is not happening, your captaincy will be tested, and questions will be raised.”

IANS