Actor Tiger Shroff discusses his unique role in ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’

Shillong, October 16: Tiger Shroff, eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ shared his distinct experience while portraying his character in the movie.

As per IANS, the ‘Ganapath’ trailer offers a glimpse of Tiger’s action-packed avatar, unlike anything seen before.

He commented, “It’s so different; I have never played so many shades before. I have always been a very one-track, straightforward hero. This is more about an underdog becoming a hero. Yes, there is a dark side to him, but there’s also a very childlike aspect.”

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

It is scheduled for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.