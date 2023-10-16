Authorities inspect meat markets in Tura

Tura, Oct 16: In pursuance to the order received from the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, a joint inspection was conducted by a group of personnel from District Administration (Executive Magistrate), Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department, Tura Municipal Board, Food Safety Officer, Police Department including Central Forces recently. The inspection started from Dobasipara and ended in Chasingre, covering all the localities.

It may be mentioned that the joint survey was conducted with the aim of advising and to check whether the meat vendors are complying with the orders issued by the High Court such as, not to display the meat carcasses openly, and maintaining the hygienic condition of the shop. It is also to be noted that a meeting with meat vendors was organized by the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Office regarding the issue and several joint inspections were also conducted earlier.

During the inspection, the group advised the vendors to maintain the orders as directed by the authority based on the order of the High Court of Meghalaya which indicates that no animal meat carcasses would be allowed to be publicly displayed. The group also advised the vendors to maintain the good hygienic practices while selling the meat products especially to keep the flies away from meat and fish. The group advised the vendors to make a simple fly proof box with wire nets to keep meat and fish and to cover the front part to ensure that no meat or fish could be visible from outside.