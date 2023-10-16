Bribery cases: Assam magistrate, cop in vigilance net

Guwahati, Oct 16: Teams from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption launched separate operations in Kamrup district on Monday and arrested an executive magistrate and an assistant sub-inspector of police in bribery cases.

In the first case, a complaint was received at the vigilance directorate, alleging that Dipankar Kalita, executive magistrate of office of the district commissioner, Kamrup district had demanded Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing a matter related to land demarcation.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid in the office of the district commissioner, Kamrup and Kalita was caught red handed, immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, the vigilance team arrested him. In this connection, a case (number 85/2023) has been registered at ACB police station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

In the other operation, the vigilance team laid a trap based on a complaint alleging that ASI (UB) Mukut Ali, in-charge of Jambari outpost under Boko police station had demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe from the complainant for sending the case diary to the concerned court in connection with a case against her husband. During the operation, Phanindra Das, a middleman was caught red handed, immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as part of the demanded bribe in conspiracy with ASI (UB) Mukut Ali.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.

ASI (UB) Ali was subsequently apprehended for demanding the bribe from the complainant and accepting it through a middleman.

The vigilance team thereafter gathered sufficient evidence against the accused persons to arrest the duo.

In this connection, a case (84/2023) has been registered at ACB police station under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway.