Inter-state drug supplier arrested with contraband substance by EJH police

Shillong, Oct 17: East Jaintia Hills (EJH) Police arrested an inter-state drug supplier this morning from a Guwahati-bound night bus that was travelling from Aizawl and recovered 1.017 kg of contraband crystalline amphetamine from his possession.

The SP of EJH district, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa informed that acting on a tip-off that one person named Joseph was coming from Aizawl toward Guwahati in a night bus carrying contraband substance with him, the police intercepted the night bus ( AS01LC 6216) at BMS petrol pump on the NH 06 at around 9 am today and apprehended the person named Joseph Hmangaih Zuala S/O Thangzaliana , resident of Ramhlun , South Aizawl in Mizoram after recovering 1.017 kg of the contraband substance from his suitcase.

A case has been registered under NDPC Act at Khliehriat Police station in this connection.